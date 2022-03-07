FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The price of gasoline in California is steadily rising as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues and as oil prices rise, so too does California’s tax revenue.

According to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, for every purchase of gasoline, there is a 2.25% addition in sales tax. Considering the average price of gas in California (as of Monday morning) is $5.34 according to AAA, the 2.25% tax rate equates to 12¢ per gallon in sales tax.

According to the California Energy Commission, 11,173,000,000 gallons of gasoline were sold in California in 2020. That figure can be used to estimate the amount of revenue generated in taxes from rising gas prices.

February 7 March 1 March 7 Average price of gas per gallon $4.680 $4.827 $5.343 2.25% sales tax revenue $0.1053 $0.1086075 $0.1202175 Gallons sold in California in 2020 11,173,000,000 11,173,000,000 11,173,000,000 Revenue generated from gas sold $1,176,516,900 $1,213,471,597 $1,343,190,127 Data from the California Energy Commission and AAA

When using the total amount of gas sold in 2020 as a starting point, the estimated tax revenue boost from the increase in gas prices equals $166 million.

Gas-specific taxes per gallon are added to the final price paid at the pump. According to the American Petroleum Institute, that 86.55¢ per gallon tax consists of:

51.1¢ per gallon in state excise tax

17.05¢ per gallon in other state taxes or fees

18.4¢ per gallon in federal taxes

There may be some relief on the way. According to AAA, the International Energy Agency announced a release of crude oil from the strategic reserves of its 31 member countries to help counter the rise in prices (as more supply means cheaper prices.) It is described as the largest coordinated release since the International Energy Agency was founded in 1974.