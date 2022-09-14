FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Amtrak San Joaquins warned riders of a possible indefinite suspension of their service.

It comes as the nation’s Class I freight carriers, including Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), are currently in negotiations over salary, benefits, time off, and work practices with their respective employee union workforce.

According to an announcement posted Tuesday, the negotiations don’t involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce but a work stoppage would impact their San Joaquins service. This is because Union Pacific and BNSF manage the corridors that the San Joaquins operate on.

The Railway Labor Act (RLA) establishes a process of negotiations with the intent to avoid any disruption to the country’s railroad network. But that period of time ends on Friday. Meaning that freight railroad work stoppage could legally occur.

If the freight railroads and their employee unions don’t come to an agreement, officials say a stoppage will be allowed as soon as 12:01 a.m. Pacific time on Friday on freight and passenger operations. Should that happen Amtrak has said that the San Joaquins would be required to begin suspending service on Thursday until a resolution is reached.

If an agreement is not reached then train numbers 702, 703, 714, 717, 718, and 719 (which run between the Bay Area and Fresno/Bakersfield) and the associated thruway bus service which connects Bakersfield to destinations in Southern California would be suspended on Thursday.

All San Joaquins train and bus services would then be suspended on Friday until further notice. The Amtrak crews will stand ready to reintroduce service as soon as possible.