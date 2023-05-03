CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The number of calls made to the Clovis Police Department about transient camps in the city is up by almost 80% in the space of a year, a report issued by the city shows.

The Clovis Police Department’s “2022 Year End Crime Report” shows that the number of transient camps calls made to officers rose substantially when comparing the calendar year 2021 to the calendar year 2022.

Shaw and Clovis avenues

Shaw and Clovis avenues

Shaw and Clovis avenues

Shaw and Clovis avenues

Shaw and Clovis avenues

Shaw and Clovis avenues

The report revealed officers are seeing an increase in specific “quality-of-life” incidents. According to the report, callouts about transient camps increased by 79.16%, and calls about shoplifting increased by 31.2%.

Data courtesy of the Clovis Police Department

In a statement, officials with the Clovis Police Department said the annual report is to help officers adapt to changing circumstances.

In the case of the homeless population, officers routinely offer services, even though they are declined a vast majority of the time. We currently contract with mental health services that respond in the field with our officers when it is appropriate. Regarding the rise in shoplifting, we routinely work with our businesses to educate them, respond when they need us, and provide extra patrol in the areas of town that has been affected.

The City of Clovis covers 25.46 square miles and has a population of 122,989. To read the annual report, click here.