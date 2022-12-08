MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man facing charges for the deadly shooting of 9-month-old baby, Daevon Motshwane, refused to go to his arraignment on Thursday morning at the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office.

An official reason why Motshwane refused to appear was not given, but the family of the 9-month-old victim suspects that it was because of the attack that took place last week during his first scheduled arraignment on December 1.

That attack took place inside the courtroom. Motshwane was attacked and struck several times from behind – allegedly by James Clay McRae, who had been identified by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies subdued the attacker and quickly cleared the room to restore order. The arrangement was then moved to December 8.

Motshwane’s charges were filed following the events of November 9, when prosecutors say he fired shots at a male companion walking with Monica Ayala and her son Darius King Grigsby, in the area of Q Street and 12th Street in Merced. Officers arrived to find Darius suffering from a gunshot wound – and he later passed away in the hospital. Investigators say Motshwane’s intended target was the man that accompanied Ayala and Darius.

According to Merced Police, they were able to identify Motshwane’s vehicle through surveillance videos which lead them to an address in south Merced on the 200 block of Zion Canyon Court. At that location, officers were able to identify a 17-year-old who was allegedly the driver in the incident. The juvenile was later booked into the Merced County Juvenile Hall.

Upon further investigation, officials were then able to identify a suspect in the shooting, 18-year-old Motshwane of Merced. He was located in Gilroy and with the help of the Gilroy Police Department and officers were able to take Motshwane into custody and book him into Merced County Jail.

The Merced County District Attorney said it’s not uncommon for suspects to refuse to show up for their arraignment. But after a few attempts to hear the case, the judge will mandate that the inmate shows up. Motshwane’s arraignment has now been moved to December 15 at 8:30 a.m.