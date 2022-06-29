MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Days before the 4th of July holiday, the City of Madera announced Wednesday that its 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular event was canceled due to “undisclosed alleged illegal activity.”

According to city officials, the show’s vendor Exposhows was found to be engaged in illegal activities that resulted in their Mojave warehouse being raided by the California State Fire Marshall on Saturday.

Organizers say the State Fire Marshall’s decision to pull the company’s permit also impacted 16 other fireworks shows across the state.

City officials add that at an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the Madera Kiwanis made the decision to call off the event as they were unable to find an alternative company to supply the fireworks show.

“If it was just fireworks, that was one thing, but it’s more than that,” explained Rohi Zacharia, the president of the Greater Madera Kiwanis Club. “Everyone’s heart was in it to try and make this happen.”

The event was expected to attract as many as 5,000 people. A 4th of July fireworks show has not been held in the City of Madera for four years.

Exposhows has been contacted for comment but a response has not yet been received.