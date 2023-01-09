FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is making its Fresno debut on Wednesday, January 18.

AEW will be showcasing both of their popular shows AEW: Dynamite, which airs every Wednesday on TBS, and AEW: Rampage, which airs every Friday at the Save Mart Center.

Bell time for the event is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Courtesy of All Elite Wrestling

Fans of AEW will be able to see live in Fresno for the first time talent like the AEW World Champion MJF and AEW Women’s World Champion Jaime Hayter.

You may also have the chance to see popular talents like Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, the Acclaimed, and the Death Triangle.

The exact talent to be showcased is not known as it could potentially spoil the shows for this week and is always subject to change.

The Fresno AEW show is the final show of the company’s west coast trip that included Seattle, Portland, and Los Angeles. Tickets for AEW are available now online or at the SaveMart Center box office.