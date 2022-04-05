OAKLAND, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Smart & Final has settled an allegation made by the state attorney general that the business was price gouging certain types of eggs at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the office of California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta.

According to a statement released by the state, the California-based grocery chain increased the price of four premium egg products beyond the legal amount during a state of emergency. The settlement reached between the AG’s office and Smart & Final requires the company to pay $175,000 in penalties.

The AG’s office reports that the investigation found over 100,000 cartons of unlawfully priced eggs were sold while price gouging protections were in place. The price spike investigation came about after a large number of complaints and the rise in prices on the specific egg products were seen at Smart & Final stores across the state.

The price-gouging rules are a part of the ongoing state of emergency, which was enacted in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and still remains in place in California. It states that consumer goods cannot be raised in price by more than 10% after the emergency has been declared. The attorney general’s allegation is that prices were raised by more than that 10% threshold without an accompanying increase in supply costs.

In a statement, Smart & Final officials say they are committed to offering customers the everyday prices they expect.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have experienced numerous supplier price increases in multiple product categories. In response to the rapid pace of these price increases, we briefly and unintentionally raised the price of premium eggs to align with supplier price increases on standard eggs. We want our valued customers to know that price gouging has no place in our stores. We will continue to review our pricing to ensure it remains compliant. Smart & Final

A copy of the settlement between the Office of the Attorney General and Smart & Final can be found here.