FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) made its Fresno debut on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center showcasing three of its shows including Dark, Dynamite, and Rampage – but following the sudden death of Ring of Honor star Jay Briscoe this week, Fresno had the privilege of being the location for the first of many tribute shows for the popular wrestler.

Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, passed away at the age of 38 after a car crash on Tuesday in Delaware.

Jamin and his brother Mark Brisco, real name Mark Pugh, were very well known in the wrestling community. They were the record-setting 13-time Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions. In fact, they are the current champions.

On Wednesday evening in-between AEW’s live show Dynamite and their taped Friday night show Rampage, the AEW President announced to the crowd that there would be an additional show that would be taped in Fresno in honor of Jay Briscoe since AEW owns Ring of Honor (ROH).

“This will not be the last tribute show we do, but this will be the first tribute show we do and that is why it is really special that you are here tonight to honor the life and legacy of someone who is so much more than a pro wrestler.” -Tony Khan, President AEW

According to Khan, the AEW and ROH team had put this together overnight and had talent show up to Fresno for this special show, including the ROH commentary team of Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman.

The ROH show contained seven matches that featured ROH names like Eddie Kingston, Athena, Yuka Sakazaki, Christopher Daniels, and Claudio Castagnoli. The show also featured wrestlers speaking out on Pugh’s character and what he meant to them; Adam Cole made a surprise appearance in the ring.

“Jay Brisco helped me more than you all can imagine. I promise you I wouldn’t be standing in this ring today if it wasn’t for Jay,” said Adam Cole.

“He never complained, he was always so grateful for everything and everyone (…) he genuinely wanted what was best for everyone, he was an unbelievable man. Most importantly he loved his family. He was an incredible father, an incredible husband, an incredible son, and an incredible brother. His entire heart and soul was his family you could just see it in his eyes,” continued Cole.

YourCentralValley.com reached out to AEW who told us that once the video package is complete, the ROH tribute show will be available on Ring of Honor’s YouTube and the HonorClub subscription platform. Additional information will be released soon.