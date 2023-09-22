SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An animal shelter in Selma is pleading for the community to come together and rescue several dogs – or they will be euthanized on Monday.

Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma, located at 2831 W. Front St., says they, like many other shelters across the country and Central Valley, are dealing with extreme overcrowding and do not have the capacity to keep these dogs at the shelter.

The shelter also added that because of the new terms with the city, they are being forced to euthanize dogs at a higher rate. The terms of the extended contract with the City of Selma state that Second Chance Animal Shelter cannot house more than 60 dogs at a time – and have given the shelter until December 31 to reduce the number of animals at the shelter down to 60. The shelter is currently housing 130 dogs.

“We desperately need the community’s help in saving these lives. This is our third list, we’ve had two prior to these, and every 10 days we have to make another one of these lists,” said Parveen Sandhu, president of Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma. “On average, we receive 30 to 60 dogs per month, we can’t get these dogs out fast enough.”

Sandhu added that the need to get these dogs into loving homes is crucial and that people have been tying dogs to their fences, and throwing them over the fence, and nothing is being done.

“These dogs are a product of COVID. Most are only two to three years old and people bought them during COVID to keep them company at home and then once it ended, they threw them out. Puppies grow up and get big, and we have to hold people accountable,” said Sandhu.

Through community help, Sandhu says they have been able to network the dogs out to homes for foster care and some adoptions – but they still need more help.

“These dogs just need a chance. They are great dogs and have so much love to give. We are not able to create the quality of life these dogs deserve. Our staff is burnt out, we have dogs everywhere, and have run out of space to hold them all,” said Sandhu.

The shelter has also waived adoption fees for all the dogs on the risk of euthanization list.

Please email the shelter at scas.selma@outlook.com for more information about these at-risk dogs or if you are interested in adopting, fostering, or rescuing any one of these dogs.

Adoption hours are Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.