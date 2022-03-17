FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The liquor license of a Fresno store has been revoked after state officials say an employee there sold alcohol to a minor – who went on to be involved in a DUI crash that killed a 15-year-old girl.

Officials with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control say the license of University Deli Liquor at Barstow and Cedar avenues was revoked after investigators determined that the store twice sold alcohol to a 16-year-old, who was drinking and was in the vehicle involved in the DUI crash.

According to Fresno Police officers, in September 2021 a car with seven teenagers inside, ages 15 to 17, crashed into a tree on Barstow Avenue near First Street. Five people were pinned into the back seat of the crashed vehicle and taken to the hospital. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, a 17-year-old male was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Police say he fled the scene – but was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center for charges relating to DUI.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the 15-year-old who died as Lilyana Romero. The same week as the crash she was honored at her school’s football game at McLane Stadium. At the time, the young victim’s mother Dalia Romero had a clear message for any young people considering getting into a car with a drunk driver.

“If you do make that choice, call your parents,” said Dalia. “Don’t get into the car with somebody who has been drinking. It’s not worth it, you could lose your life.”

As well as revoking the store’s license to sell alcohol, agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control say they also arrested the employee responsible for selling alcohol to the 16-year-old, 37-year-old Hassan Israr Mian of Fresno.

State officials added that the owner of the store signed an agreement accepting the penalty of revocation, with revocation staying in place for 180 days to allow for the transfer of the license to a new owner. Additionally, agents also posted a Notice of Suspension at the store on Thursday, meaning alcohol sales are prohibited until the license is transferred.