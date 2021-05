CLOVIS, California (YourCentralValley.com) — A cyclist in Clovis had a close encounter with a hawk while riding near Temperance Avenue and Highway 180.

Our very own Chief Photographer Kevin Mahan was dive-bombed while riding in the area and was able to capture the hawk as it buzzed his head.

Mahan says the hawk flies around the area and has buzzed other riders protecting its nest, but this time he captured it on video.