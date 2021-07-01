9 days left in the countdown to the crown: Miss Fresno County takes the stage

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — During the preliminary competition of Miss California, CBS47 had exclusive access to the contestants’ interviews with the judges talking about their social impact initiative and follow-up questions.

The next three featured contestants were:

Jocelyn Garcia: Miss Anaheim

Makana Williams: Miss Culver City

Lauren Herring: Miss Fresno County

After her interview with the judges, Miss Fresno County Lauren Herring says she felt good about how it went.

“You have to just know that they’re there to see you succeed, they want to see you be yourself and grow as an individual,” says Herring.

Miss Culver City Makana Williams whose family is from Hawaii says she wants to see more diversity in the competition.

“I want to show people that this is what Miss California looks like, we are a diverse state,” says Williams.

There are two preliminary competitions where candidates compete in onstage interviews talking about their social impact initiative (15%), talent (35%), and red carpet evening wear (15%). Prior to these competitions, each candidate had a 10-minute press conference-style interview with the judges, weighted at 35%.

Scores from the preliminary competitions and the interviews were tallied. Based on this, the candidates were trimmed from 31 to the top ten semi-finalists plus one “people’s choice winner” from online voting, making for a top 11.

Don’t miss The Making of Miss California: The Road To The Crown on July 10 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS47, and watch YourCentralValley.com for opportunities to meet the contestants on their path to becoming Miss California.