8 days left in the countdown to the crown: Centering around diversity

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — During the preliminary competition for Miss California, CBS47 had exclusive access to the contestants’ interviews with the judges discussing their social impact initiatives and follow-up questions.

The next three featured contestants were:

Emily Grimmius: Miss San Joaquin County

Kimberly Vernon: Miss Santa Clara County

Bella Vino: Miss San Bernardino County

In her interview with the judges, Miss Santa Clara County Kimberly Vernon says she is the daughter of an immigrant.

“I was raised by my single Japanese-American mom to pursue my dream, and she gave me the grit and determination to be successful in every aspect of my life,” says Vernon.

There are two preliminary competitions where candidates compete in onstage interviews talking about their social impact initiative (15%), talent (35%), and red carpet evening wear (15%). Prior to these competitions, each candidate had a 10-minute press conference-style interview with the judges, weighted at 35%.

Scores from the preliminary competitions and the interviews were tallied. Based on this, the candidates were trimmed from 31 to the top ten semi-finalists plus one “people’s choice winner” from online voting, making for a top 11.

