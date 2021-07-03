7 days left in the countdown to the crown: Expectations vs. reality

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — During the preliminary competition for Miss California, CBS47 had exclusive access to the contestants’ interviews with the judges discussing their social impact initiatives and follow-up questions.

The next three featured contestants were:

Laura Price: Miss Tustin

Lilah Haye: Miss Yorba Linda

Katie Tessier: Miss Marin County

Miss Yorba Linda’s expectations were exceeded when faced with the audience there to listen to her speak during the press conference-style interview portion of the competition.

“Walking in and seeing all the cameras and all the lights, I was a little shocked,” said Haye. “But then as soon as I got in front of that podium I realized that it was just really my time to let the judges get to know me and who I am and why I would make a great Miss California.”

There are two preliminary competitions where candidates compete in onstage interviews talking about their social impact initiative (15%), talent (35%), and red carpet evening wear (15%). Prior to these competitions, each candidate had a 10-minute press conference-style interview with the judges, weighted at 35%.

Scores from the preliminary competitions and the interviews were tallied. Based on this, the candidates were trimmed from 31 to the top ten semi-finalists plus one “people’s choice winner” from online voting, making for a top 11.

