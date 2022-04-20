FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is a fairly well-known place with a name for itself – and that perceived reputation can filter into song lyrics as well.

After some substantial research on song lyrics from across years of musical talent, we can present six songs that reference Fresno.

6. California

Chuck Berry — 1979

The song “California” covers many of the famous places in the Golden State while citing its “beautiful sunshine” and its “rich crops.” Of course, the major cities get referenced by Chuck Berry first, but Fresno is also among the locations one can assume Berry would want to visit.

San Francisco, Sacramento

Will I ever go to Los Angeles or San Diego?

To Reading or Fresno

Needles or Borstow, California I have so far to go

5. Kenny Chesney

Live Those Songs — 2002

Kenny Chesney’s “Live Those Songs” starts with a Fresno reference and describes a character sitting on a sidewalk in the city, talking about Vietnam. The next verse of the song details how the unidentified man would want to be somewhere else, such as “knee-deep in sand on a Panama Beach in the spring of ’72.”

Saw him sittin’ on a sidewalk in Fresno…

Braided hair and a tye-dyed t-shirt on.

Talkin’ to himself about Vietnam,

About the tour he did and the deal he got.

4. Bruce Springsteen

Sinaloa Cowboys — 1995

Springsteen’s “Sinola Cowboys” starts out south of the border, describing a man named Miguel who came from a small town in Mexico. Miguel went north with his brother Louis to California, and it so happens that they both got jobs “in the fields of the San Joaquin.” Eventually, they find work in Fresno County.

Word was out some men in from Sinaloa were looking for some hands

Well, deep in Fresno County there was a deserted chicken ranch

And there in a small tin shack on the edge of a ravine

Miguel and Luis stood cooking methamphetamine

3. Warren Zevon

Disorder in the House — 2003

“Disorder in the House” describes a house in need of repair, helicopters, zombies on the lawn – but then Zevon reveals that he has just got his paycheck and he wants to “paint the whole town gray.” The choice of celebration appears to be either a night in Paris or a matinee in Fresno.

Disorder in the house

The doors are coming off the hinges

The earth will open and swallow up the real estate

I just got my paycheck

I’m gonna paint the whole town grey

Whether it’s a night in Paris or a Fresno matinee

2. Merle Haggard

One Row at a Time — 1971

A tale of one person’s eagerness to get “to that house, just south of Fresno” is Merle Haggard’s “One Row at a Time.” It describes a protagonist wanting to leave Georgia but having to hitch-hike from one side of the country to the other in order to get home.

It’s a long old cotton road between here and Waco

Then, three days a-thumbin’ through that California line

And two more days of pickin’ to that house, just south of Fresno

Workin’ my way back home, one row at a time

1. Beastie Boys

B-Boy Bouillabaisse — 1989

Fresno gets only a passing mention in “B-Boy Bouillabaisse” but is the only West Coast location to get referenced in a Beastie Boys tune that also drops in Frisco and Coney Island.

One-half science and another half soul

His name’s Mike D. not Fat Morton Jelly Roll

Got busy in Frisco fooled around in Fresno