6 days left in the countdown to the crown: Miss Clovis talks self-confidence

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — During the preliminary competition for Miss California, CBS47 had exclusive access to the contestants’ interviews with the judges discussing their social impact initiatives and follow-up questions.

The next three featured contestants were:

Kara Duran : Miss Clovis

: Miss Clovis Raena Ramirez: Miss Garden Grove

Bria Williams: Miss Anaheim Hills

Miss Clovis Kara Duran said she is invested in making sure the next generation comes equipped with the self-confidence the had to acquire over time.

“I want to show those little girls to stand up for themselves to do what they want to do in life and give them the confidence that I had to learn myself,” said Duran.

There are two preliminary competitions where candidates compete in onstage interviews talking about their social impact initiative (15%), talent (35%), and red carpet evening wear (15%). Prior to these competitions, each candidate had a 10-minute press conference-style interview with the judges, weighted at 35%.

Scores from the preliminary competitions and the interviews were tallied. Based on this, the candidates were trimmed from 31 to the top ten semi-finalists plus one “people’s choice winner” from online voting, making for a top 11.

