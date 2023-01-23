FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest report from Fresno’s Office of Independent Review shows that six Fresno Police Officers were fired in 2022 as part of a total of 58 disciplinary actions.

Along with the six terminations, other disciplinary actions included five officers resigning in lieu of, two retiring, 28 being suspended, 12 receiving letters of reprimand, one being fined, and four signing last chance agreements.

This information was presented by the City of Fresno in its quarterly Office of Independent Review (OIR) report. The report provides a third-party review of police policies, strategies, and Internal Affairs investigations. They operate independently of the police department, providing Fresno leaders and the public with an objective analysis of policing data, actions, and outcomes.

The reports says that in 2022 there were seven officer-involved shootings (OIS) and in-custody deaths (ICD). During the review period included in the report, there were two OIS investigations completed. One involved an officer shooting a dog and the other a person. Both survived and were deemed within police department policy.

The OIR report continues by listing the Internal Affairs cases where there was alleged unreasonable force. Of the 10 cases listed, eight are pending and two investigations were completed. In one, the officer was exonerated. On the other it was determined that the complaint was sustained for failing to activate a body-worn camera and not completing a report, but not for unreasonable force.

The next section of the OIR report deals with discourteous treatment or conduct unbecoming of a police officer. Nine officers were found to have violated department policy. Of those, some of the allegations include an officer that was found to have sexually harassed one or more officers on the job, an off-duty officer being arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and an officer failing to use a seat belt on the complaining party resulting in injury.

The last section of the OIR report deals with administrative or performance matters. The report says that five case investigations were completed during the third quarter. The report states that the allegations were sustained in all of the completed investigations that resulted in various levels of discipline. This included an allegation that an off-duty officer left a weapon in a public restroom.

The City of Fresno Office of Independent Review can be read in its entirety online.