5 Things To Do: This Weekend in the Central Valley — Sept. 4

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com) — Here are five things happening this weekend around the Central Valley.

1. Sanger Street Fair

Saturday, Sept. 4, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Sanger Chamber of Commerce presents “Disney Night” street fair and farmers market.

For more information visit the Sanger Chamber of Commerce.

2. Creek Fire Recovery Collaborative

Saturday, Sept. 4, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

There will be local food vendors as well as local breweries, all of whom will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Creek Fire Recovery Collaborative in Shaver Lake.

For more information Creek Fire Recovery Collaborative.

3. Valley Football Club

Saturday, Sept. 4, 7:00 p.m.

Following their first win against Merced United Football Club (1-0), Valley Football Club (Valley FC) is preparing for their first home match.

For more information visit Valley Football Club.

4. Cars at the Pointe

Sunday, Sept. 5, 8:00 a.m.

Join Cars at the Pointe for cars and coffee on the first Sunday of every month.

For more information visit Cars at the Pointe.

5. Fresno Toy-Anime-Comic Con

Sunday, Sept. 5, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fresno Toy-Anime-Comic Con Cosplay will be hosting a costume contest during their event. Kids 10 and under get in for free and parking is also free at the event.

For more information visit Fresno Toy-Anime-Comic Con.