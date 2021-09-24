5 Things To Do: This Weekend in the Central Valley — Sept. 25

Here are five things happening this weekend around the Central Valley.

Pitbull “I Feel Good” Tour 2021

Saturday, Sept. 25, 8:00 p.m., Save Mart Center

Iggy Azalea will join Pitbull on the “I Feel Good” Tour.

For more information visit the Save Mart Center website

ClovisFest

Sept. 25 & 26, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

ClovisFest spans over twelve city blocks, including side streets where you’ll discover over 200 craft and commercial vendor booths.

For more information visit the Clovis Chamber of Commerce website

Rosa Brothers Ninth Anniversary

Sept. 25, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Rosa Brothers Milk Company will mark its ninth year with sample milk, ice cream and other local products.

For more information visit Rosa Brothers Milk on Facebook

Free Dump Event

Sept. 25-26, 6:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fresno residents will have a free dump event. Customers must be present and provide a utility bill or a multifamily flyer and a state-issued ID.

For more information visit the Fresno Free Dump Event on Facebook

The Addams Family at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater

Runs through Nov. 7

The spooktacularly funny foibles of an Abnormal American Family make for a giddy explosion of song and dance at the Good Company Players.

For more information visit Good Company Players on Facebook