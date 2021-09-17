5 Things To Do: This Weekend in the Central Valley — Sept. 18

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com) — Here are five things happening this weekend around the Central Valley.

1. Welcome Home Celebration in Sanger for Tom Flores

Saturday, Sept. 18, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Sanger District Chamber of Commerce will be welcoming Tom Flores back to the city Saturday. The celebration will have a ribbon-cutting for Tom Flores Blvd. and a mural unveiling.

2. Amvets Car Show

Saturday, Sept. 18, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Amvets car show will be at the Piccadilly Inn Airport. The show is open to all years, makes and models of cars.

3. Castle Air Museum Korks and Kegs

Saturday, Sept. 18, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Castle Air Museum will be hosting the best that our valley has to offer with Korks and Kegs Wine and Craft Beer Tasting on the museum grounds.

For more information visit Castle Air Museum

4. World Cleanup Day

Saturday, Sept. 18, check-in begins at 9:45 a.m.

Mayor Dyer’s Beautify Fresno initiative, Yelp, Shep’s Club and Clean Fresno are celebrating World Cleanup Day by hosting a cleanup event in Downtown Fresno.

For more information visit Beautify Fresno.

5. Clear the Shelter Adoption Event

Saturday, Sept. 18, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Madera Animal Services will be hosting their annual “Clear the Shelter” adoption event.

For more information visit Madera Animal Services.