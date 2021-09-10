5 Things To Do: This Weekend in the Central Valley — Sept. 11

Here are five things happening this weekend around the Central Valley.
Boots in the Park: John Pardi
Friday, Sept. 10, 4:00 p.m., Granite Park
Country music star Jon Pardi will be headlining the event along with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Matt Stell and Michael Austin.
For more information on Boots in the Park visit the event website
Fresno State Football vs. Cal Poly
Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:00 p.m.
On Saturday night, the Fresno State football team will take the field against Cal Poly.
For more information visit the Fresno State Football website
Tioga Beer Garden Tour
Sunday, Sept. 12
Have you ever wondered how your favorite brews are made from start to finish? Join a Tioga Beer Garden Tour.
For more information visit the Tioga-Sequoia website
Yosemite Middle School Area Cleanup
Saturday, Sept. 11, 9:00 a.m.
Mayor Dyer’s Beautify Fresno initiative and Clean Fresno are partnering to host a cleanup event in the Yosemite Middle School area.
For more information visit Beautify Fresno’s website
Community Yoga
Sunday, Sept. 12, 10:00 a.m.
Free Community Yoga is back at River Park.
For more information visit the community yoga website
Never forget.
Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. A list of Sept. 11 memorial events planned for the Central Valley is available at this link