5 Things To Do: This Weekend in the Central Valley — Oct. 2

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com) — Here are five things happening this weekend around the Central Valley.

1. Clovis Concert in the Park

Saturday, Oct. 2, 5:00 p.m.

Clovis concert in the park with live music, over a dozen food trucks and booths, Police Department vehicles and displays and more!

For more information visit Clovis Police.

2. Fresno Greek Fest

Saturday, Oct. 2 noon to 9:00 p.m.

St. George Greek Orthodox Church presents “Street Food Night.” The Greek Fest said while they are unable to host their annual Fresno Greek Festival due to COVID-19, this smaller-scale event will help generate funds to be used for a variety of local organizations.

For more information visit Fresno Greek Fest.

3. California Classic Half Marathon

Saturday, Oct. 2 and 3

The California Classic Half Marathon and the California Classic Century rides are on the same weekend, giving you the option to do one event or both.

For more information visit California Classic.

4. Maxie Parks Community Center Cleanup

Saturday, Oct. 2, 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Mayor Dyer’s Beautify Fresno initiative will host a cleanup event in the area around Maxie Parks Community Center.

For more information visit Beautify Fresno.

5. 92nd Annual Caruthers District Fair

Sept. 29 – Oct. 2.

The 92nd Annual Caruthers District Fair is open until Oct. 2nd. It is the largest free gate entry fair in California.

For more information visit Caruthers District Fair.