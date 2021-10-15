5 Things To Do: This Weekend in the Central Valley — Oct. 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — County music star Luke Bryan, golfing for doggos, and Star Wars in concert just begin to tell the tale of an exciting weekend in the Central Valley.
Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2021
Save Mart Center
Friday, October 15 • 7:00 p.m.
Hit country artist Luke Bryan will bring his “Proud To Be Right Here” tour to Fresno Friday. Joining Bryan will be artists Dylan Scott and Runaway June.
Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.
Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert
Visalia Fox Theater
Friday, October 15 • 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 16 • 7:30 p.m.
The original 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope will get the live symphonic treatment as composer John Williams iconic music is played live in sync with the film.
Tickets are available via the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra website.
“Par For The Pups” Golf Tournament
Sherwood Forest Golf Club
Saturday, October 16 • 8:00 a.m.
The golf tournament, which benefits Sunshine Rescue Ranch and its funding of a new animal shelter, features a goodie bag, lunch, cash prizes, and a ‘closest to the hole’ and ‘longest drive’ competition.
Register for the tournament at the Sunshine Rescue Ranch website.
System of a Down & Korn
Save Mart Center
Saturday, October 16 • 7:00 p.m.
System of a Down will rock the Save Mart Center Saturday along with fellow heavy metal bands Korn and Russian Circles.
Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.
Jazz Jam
Full Circle Brewing Co.
Sunday, October 17 • 2:00 p.m.
Trio Expression will be jamming in at this free event in the “Brewery District,” and for any musicians who want to get in on the fun, sign-ups will be available to play with the band.
More info is available on the Facebook event page.