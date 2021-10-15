5 Things To Do: This Weekend in the Central Valley — Oct. 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — County music star Luke Bryan, golfing for doggos, and Star Wars in concert just begin to tell the tale of an exciting weekend in the Central Valley.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 30: Luke Bryan performs during the Proud To Be Right Here Tour at Bridgestone Arena on July 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2021

Save Mart Center Friday, October 15 • 7:00 p.m. Hit country artist Luke Bryan will bring his “Proud To Be Right Here” tour to Fresno Friday. Joining Bryan will be artists Dylan Scott and Runaway June. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.

LAS VEGAS – MAY 29: Actress Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia Organa character and actor Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker character from “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” are shown on screen while musicians perform during “Star Wars: In Concert” at the Orleans Arena May 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The traveling production features a full symphony orchestra and choir playing music from all six of John Williams’ Star Wars scores synchronized with footage from the films displayed on a three-story-tall, HD LED screen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert

Visalia Fox Theater

Friday, October 15 • 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 16 • 7:30 p.m.

The original 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope will get the live symphonic treatment as composer John Williams iconic music is played live in sync with the film.

Tickets are available via the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra website.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 26: A view of a puppy at the North Shore Animal League America’s Tour For Life Pet Adoption Event on April 26, 2012 in New York, United States. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“Par For The Pups” Golf Tournament

Sherwood Forest Golf Club

Saturday, October 16 • 8:00 a.m.

The golf tournament, which benefits Sunshine Rescue Ranch and its funding of a new animal shelter, features a goodie bag, lunch, cash prizes, and a ‘closest to the hole’ and ‘longest drive’ competition.

Register for the tournament at the Sunshine Rescue Ranch website.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA – OCTOBER 13: Serj Tankian of System of a Down performs at Glen Helen Amphitheater on October 13, 2018 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

System of a Down & Korn

Save Mart Center

Saturday, October 16 • 7:00 p.m.

System of a Down will rock the Save Mart Center Saturday along with fellow heavy metal bands Korn and Russian Circles.

Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.

File photo

Jazz Jam

Full Circle Brewing Co.

Sunday, October 17 • 2:00 p.m.

Trio Expression will be jamming in at this free event in the “Brewery District,” and for any musicians who want to get in on the fun, sign-ups will be available to play with the band.

More info is available on the Facebook event page.