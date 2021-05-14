5 Things To Do: This weekend in the Central Valley — May 15

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Here are 5 things happening this weekend around the Central Valley!

1. Clovis Old Town Motorama

Saturday, May 15 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Clovis Old Town Motorama Car Show is back and will be May 14-16, in downtown Clovis.

For more information visit Clovis Old Town Motorama Car Show

2. Paint Recycling Event

Saturday, May 15 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Free Paint Drop-Off Event for Households & Businesses in Clovis. Open to California residents only. Households may bring most types of paint, stain, and varnish in any amount. The paint must be sealed.

For more information visit: Paint Drop Off

3. Fresno Street Eats pop-up with Big Wagon

Sunday, May 16 11:00 a.m. – 7 :00 p.m.

Fresno Street Eats is teaming up with food trucks for a Sunday afternoon pop-up.

For more information visit Fresno Street Eats

4. Yoga at the Zoo

Saturday, May 15 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Grab your yoga mats and and head to the Zoo for some in-person Yoga! 

For more information visit Yoga at the Zoo

5. Castle Air Museum

Castle Air Museum gives visitors a look into the evolution of aircraft and the past milestones of aviation.

For more informatiom visit Castle Air Museum

