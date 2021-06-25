5 Things To Do: This Weekend in the Central Valley — June 26

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com) — Here are five things happening this weekend around the Central Valley.

1. Pride weekend at the Garden

Saturday, June 26, 5:00 p.m.

A two day Pride celebration will feature “pride themed merch, beer slushies, music, and food.”

For more information visit Pride Weekend at the Garden

2. River Park Farmer’s Market

Saturday, June 26, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The River Park Farmer’s Market has been a Fresno tradition for 20 years.

For more information visit River Park Farmer’s Market

3. Only Slams

Saturday, June 26, 5:30 p.m.

The Best of the West brings live professional wrestling back to Fresno

For more information visit Only Slams

4. Ribs on the River

Sunday, June 27, 5:00 p.m.

This rib competition promises 25 BBQ competitiors from across the Central Valley and California

For more information visit Ribs on the River at the Wake House

5. Fresno Summer Academy Orchestra

Saturday, June 26, 8:00 p.m.

The Fresno Summer Academy Orchestra is back after a one-year hiatus in the Fresno State Concert Hall.

For ticket information visit Fresno Summer Academy Orchestra