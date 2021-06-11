5 Things To Do: This Weekend in the Central Valley — June 12

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Here are 5 things happening this weekend around the Central Valley.

1. Clovis Big Hat Days

Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Big Hat Days, a Clovis Chamber Event, is the largest two-day festival in Central California. Over 140,000 visitors fill the streets of Old Town to enjoy hundreds of craft and food booths.

For more information visit Clovis Big Hat Days

2. Super Pet Adoption

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon

Valley Animal Center looks to get as many animals adopted in one day as possible.

For more information visit the Valley Animal Center

3. Pop Up in the Park

Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The park will have music and food vendors. All ages are welcome.

For more information visit Pop Up in the Park

4. Rockin’ on the Bluff

Saturday 5:00 p.m.

Live music and food trucks will be out at on the bluff.

For more information visit Rockin’ on the Bluff

5. Fresno Toy-Anime-Comic Con

Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fresno Toy-Anime-Comic Con hosted by Ohana Comic-Con. DRESS TO IMPRESS! The Cosplay Costume Contest is promptly at 2:30 p.m.

For more information visit Fresno Toy-Anime-Comic Con