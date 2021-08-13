5 Things To Do: This Weekend in the Central Valley — Aug. 14

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com) — Here are five things happening this weekend around the Central Valley.

Bulldog Pantry

Saturday, Aug. 14, 9:00 a.m.

The Bulldog Pantry will have a limited number of backpacks full of supplies at its food distribution.

For more information visit the Bulldog Pantry webpage.

Fresno State Athletics’ Centennial Celebration

Saturday, Aug. 14, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Centennial Celebration is one opportunity for fans to honor the first 100 years of Bulldog Athletics.

For more information visit the Fresno State Athletics webpage.

LGBT+ Meux Home Tour

Saturday, Aug 14, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join LGBT Fresno for a private group tour of the beautiful Meux home and gardens.

For more information visit LGBT+ Meux Home Tour webpage.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Valley High Fitness Fundraiser

Saturday, Aug 14, 8:00 a.m.

Join the High Fitness community in support of RMHC Central Valley’s Dollars For Dinner Campaign!

For more information visit the RMHC Central Valley High Fitness Fundraiser webpage.

World Lizard Day

Saturday, Aug 14, 9:00 a.m.

Join the Fresno Chaffee Zoo to celebrate World Lizard Day!

For more information visit the Fresno Chaffee Zoo webpage.