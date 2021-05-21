5 Things To Do: In the Central Valley — May 22

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Here are 5 things happening this weekend around the Central Valley.

1. Fresno Paper Shredding Event

Satuday May, 22, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The City of Fresno Recycling Program will host a paper shredding event. City of Fresno residents may bring up to three bankers boxes (approximately 12”x15”x10”) of personal documents to be shredded.

For more info visit Fresno Shred Event.

2. Clovis Taco and Taps Trail

Saturday May, 22, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Clovis Taco and Taps trail, a full-day experience highlights the Central Valley’s delicious taco trucks and Clovis’ blossoming brewing community.

For more information visit Clovis Taco and Taps

3. Night Market in Tower

Saturday May, 22, 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Night Market in the Tower is a free event happening in the Tower District. Enjoy art, food vendors, and pop culture at the Night Market in the Tower.

4. Fresno Dump Event

Saturday and Sunday May, 22, and 23 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The City of Fresno’s Department of Public Utilities Solid Waste Division is hosting a FREE Dump Event. There is a one-ton pickup vehicle limit and residents must provide a City of Fresno utility bill or a multifamily flyer and a state-issued ID indicating an address within the City of Fresno limits.

For more information visit FREE Dump Event.

5. Fresno Home & Garden Show

Saturday and Sunday May, 22 and 23 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Explore all the possibilities at California’s largest Home Show.

For more information visit Fresno Home and Garden Show.