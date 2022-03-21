FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Central Valley has many famous rock star residents, both people who were living here before they got their big break and those who decided to stay in the area after achieving their dreams.

We have compiled a list of five rock stars who have a link to the Central Valley, and one whose link is in question.

Lolly Vegas, lead singer of Redbone

From Fresno

Lolly Vegas was a guitarist and vocalist for 1970s rock group Redbone. He was born in Coalinga and spent his younger years in Fresno. Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” (which was written by Lolly Vegas) pushed the group to become the first Native American band to have a top 5 single on the Billboard Hot 100. Vegas passed away in March 2010 and was buried in Fresno.

Today is “Lou Pardini Day” in Fresno to honor @chicagotheband keyboardist/vocalist and Fresno native, Lou Pardini b4 their concert tonight pic.twitter.com/HpHhO1MG9t — City of Fresno (@CityofFresno) October 7, 2017

Lou Pardini, keyboardist for Chicago

From Fresno

Lou Pardini was born in Nebraska but found his way to Fresno at the age of 3 and ultimately became a keyboardist for Chicago. According to the band’s website, Pardini’s father set up a medical practice in Internal Medicine. At the age of five, Pardini’s parents enrolled him in private piano lessons, which led to enrolling in the Berklee School of Music in Boston. Following a successful musical career, Pardini was made a permanent member of Chicago in 2009.

In 2017. Pardini was honored by the City of Fresno when Oct. 6 became “Lou Pardini Day.”

Nicole Row, bassist for Panic! At The Disco

From Fresno

Nicole Row was born in Fresno and her passion for playing the bass saw her move to Los Angeles eventually becoming a bass player for Miley Cyrus. Row was named the bassist for Panic! At The Disco in 2017.

Warren Zezon

Raised in Fresno

Born in Chicago and raised in Fresno, Warren Zevon was a rock singer, songwriter and musician. His biggest hit was “Werewolves of London” but actually began his career studying modern classical music. After over 10 years of releasing singles and a pair of albums, Zevon found wider popularity after covers of his music were released by Linda Ronstadt. Zezon continued to find musical success until he passed away on Sept. 7, 2003, at the age of 56.

Steve Perry, lead singer of Journey

From Hanford

Born in Hanford, and living most of his younger life in the Central Valley, Steve Perry went on to become the lead singer of Journey during (according to his own website) its “most massively successful era.” Perry was inspired by music at the age of 12. He stayed in California moving to Sacramento, then Thousand Oaks, Banta in San Joaquin County, before eventually returning to Kings County – where he answered a call from the manager of Journey who was looking for a singer.

But maybe not —

Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian)

Denies going to Fresno High School

Wikipedia cites this photo of Cher as a junior as from Owl, the yearbook of Fresno High School

There is a mystery over whether or not Cher (whose real name is Cherilyn Sarkisian) went to Fresno High School. A yearbook picture allegedly showing the singer/actress is available online and her profile on IMDB says she left Fresno High School at the age of 16 to pursue her dream.

However, on Twitter, Cher categorically denied ever going to high school in Fresno, saying “I didn’t go to high school in Fresno.”

We have reached out to Fresno Unified School District for help clarifying this mystery and will update this article when we have received a response.