5 days left in the countdown to the crown: All walks of life

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — During the preliminary competition for Miss California, CBS47 had exclusive access to the contestants’ interviews with the judges discussing their social impact initiatives and follow-up questions.

The next three featured contestants were:

Imani Wheeler: Miss Sacramento County

Jozalene Molina: Miss Riverside City

Dana Harrison: Miss San Fernando Valley

Miss Sacramento County Imani Wheeler said the competition has instilled valuable qualities within her.

“It feels so invigorating and empowering, and I want every young woman to feel what I feel and to know that their goals are real,” said Wheeler.

There are two preliminary competitions where candidates compete in onstage interviews talking about their social impact initiative (15%), talent (35%), and red carpet evening wear (15%). Prior to these competitions, each candidate had a 10-minute press conference-style interview with the judges, weighted at 35%.

Scores from the preliminary competitions and the interviews were tallied. Based on this, the candidates were trimmed from 31 to the top ten semi-finalists plus one “people’s choice winner” from online voting, making for a top 11.

