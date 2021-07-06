4 days left in the countdown to the crown: Miss Merced County talks about being independent

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — During the preliminary competition for Miss California, CBS47 had exclusive access to the contestants’ interviews with the judges discussing their social impact initiatives and follow-up questions.

The next three featured contestants were:

Kiley Pastori: Miss Merced County

Hannah Hilyard: Miss Woodland Hills

Catherine Adcock: Miss City of Orange

Miss Merced County Kiley Pastori is from the small agricultural community of Dos Palos where she is a 5th generation Merced County resident that traces her farming family back to the Merced County area for over 100 years.

“I’m a jazz dancer and I chose to perform the song ‘I Will Survive’, I think it’s an uplifting and moving song about not needing anybody to succeed,” says Pastori.

There are two preliminary competitions where candidates compete in onstage interviews talking about their social impact initiative (15%), talent (35%), and red carpet evening wear (15%). Prior to these competitions, each candidate had a 10-minute press conference-style interview with the judges, weighted at 35%.

Scores from the preliminary competitions and the interviews were tallied. Based on this, the candidates were trimmed from 31 to the top ten semi-finalists plus one “people’s choice winner” from online voting, making for a top 11.

Don’t miss The Making of Miss California: The Road To The Crown on July 10 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS47, and watch YourCentralValley.com for opportunities to meet the contestants on their path to becoming Miss California.