WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) – A California congressman wants to cut the usual workweek to 32 hours, effectively making three-day weekends standard for many employees.

The amendment was proposed by Rep. Mark Takano, who represents the western Riverside County area of California. It proposes lowering the maximum hours for overtime from 40 hours to 32 hours, meaning many non-exempt employees would receive overtime for any time they spent working over 32 hours in a week.

Takano himself describes the move as modernizing our current labor standards, prioritizing a work-life balance and empowering workers to live a fuller life.

In a post on Facebook, Takano’s office says businesses that have piloted the shorter workweek reported as much as a 40% increase in productivity while at work – as well as an improved home-work balance and fewer sick days taken.

The proposed bill would not bring the 32-hour workweek in immediately. If it became law its impact would be gradual starting with 38 hours in the first year, 36 hours in the second year, 34 hours in the third year, and finally 32 hours in the fourth year going forward.

However, the bill has not progressed far on Capitol Hill. H.R. 4728 was introduced on July 27, 2021, and was referred to the House Committee on Education and Labor that same day. It has not moved out of committee since meaning the bill still has a long process to go through before it could become law.