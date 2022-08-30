FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE24/KGPE) – Saturday, September 3, is National Cinema Day, and theaters across the county including here in Fresno are celebrating with $3 movie tickets.

It is this writer’s opinion that the best way to enjoy movies is in the theaters. There is nothing like experiencing the visuals and sounds of movies that can make you gasp, jump, laugh, and cheer. But in this day and age of rising costs, that may be too expensive of an outing for a family.

According to data from The Hustle, the average movie outing costs a family of four $68.73. This includes the price of four tickets at the national average price of $9.17 each, four sodas at $5.89, each, two popcorns at $7.89 each, and one box of candy at $4.49.

But this Saturday there is some relief! Participating theaters will feature $3 movie tickets for all movies, all formats, and all showtimes in celebration of National Cinema Day. The films will all feature a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Below is a list of some of the theaters here locally where you can take advantage of the $3 tickets:

Maya Cinemas – 3090 E. Campus Point Dr., Fresno

Regal Edwards – 250 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno

Regal UA Broadway Faire – 3351 West Shaw Ave., Fresno

Regal Manchester Fresno – 2055 E. Shields Ave., Fresno

Regal Marketplace @ El Paseo – 6455 N. Riverside Dr., Fresno

Regal UA Clovis – 2301 Villa Ave., Clovis

According to Regal and Maya Cinemas, you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy some classic films like the iconic Jaws as well as the current films in theaters. It would be a great time to beat the heat and enjoy a movie with your friends and family for a low cost. You can even take advantage and explore some of the special rooms like 4DX, Screen X, and IMAX.