3 days left in the countdown to the crown: Social media is the future

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — During the preliminary competition for Miss California, CBS47 had exclusive access to the contestants’ interviews with the judges discussing their social impact initiatives and follow-up questions.

The next three featured contestants were:

  • Jazmin Avalos: Miss Los Angeles County
  • Katherine Sharp: Miss Calaveras County
  • Jenna Holt: Miss Sierra Nevada

Miss Los Angeles County Jazmin Avalos says she knows that social media is a vital tool in Miss California’s arsenal. Should Avalos become Miss California, she says she has a plan.

“One of my plans is to implement a social media calendar utilizing a three-pronged approach,” says Avalos. “To promote our sponsors, to promote our social impact initiatives and to recruit other young ladies because I think social media is so incredibly important right now.”

There are two preliminary competitions where candidates compete in onstage interviews talking about their social impact initiative (15%), talent (35%), and red carpet evening wear (15%). Prior to these competitions, each candidate had a 10-minute press conference-style interview with the judges, weighted at 35%.

Scores from the preliminary competitions and the interviews were tallied. Based on this, the candidates were trimmed from 31 to the top ten semi-finalists plus one “people’s choice winner” from online voting, making for a top 11.

