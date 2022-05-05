FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has settled with its former city clerk after she was fired just under a year ago, officials say.

Yvonne Spence was dismissed after a four to three vote, according to city council members, on June 11, 2021. Spence had been serving in that position since Jan. 17. 2012.

It remains unknown what prompted the initial termination of her employment. The settlement details were released on Thursday and confirmed that the City settled with Spence for $250,000. The money for the settlement will come from the City’s general fund.

Officials say the terms of the settlement mean that Spence cannot file any more claims against the City of Fresno. She also signed a non-disclosure agreement after the settlement was finalized, officials say.

Three months before Spence’s employment was terminated she had appeared in a motivational video created by the City of Fresno celebrating International Women’s Day. The vacant city clerk position was later filled by current City Clerk Todd Stermer.