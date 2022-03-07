FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two years ago on March 7, 2020, is when Fresno County reported its first case of COVID-19. The patient was believed to have returned from a Grand Princess cruise the day before.

“There is no immediate threat to the general public,” wrote the Fresno County Department of Public Health in a statement published at the time – adding that normal life can continue.

Less than a week later, almost all Central Valley school districts announced closures as a means of controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Looking back on the events of the last two years, Fresno County’s Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra described it as a poignant moment – especially for those working at the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

“It goes without saying that all of us have learned so much in the last few years about ourselves, about viruses and medical science in ways that even those who are trained professionals like myself weren’t aware of,” Dr. Vohra said.

Dr. Vohra was speaking on Friday ahead of the two-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 in Fresno County.

“We’ve all been through so much together. I think it is appropriate to have some time to reflect on everything we’ve learned, and everything we’ve survived and commemorate those who unfortunately didn’t survive this pandemic,” Dr. Vohra said.

Dr. Vohra says the experience of the last two years will build up the county’s resilience against these kinds of challenges.

“What we’re hoping is that people have a new appreciation of how important it is to have a public health department that is responsive and supportive,” Dr. Vorha said.

Figures from Fresno County officials show a steady drop in COVID-19 cases as the state comes out of the omicron wave this past winter. As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Fresno County is 227,514 cases.