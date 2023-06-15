EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Congress just added an additional $1 million dollars for critical support for citrus programs with hopes of the funding becoming a reality and reaching the Central Valley in the future.

California Citrus Mutual (CCM) says it welcomes Congressional support for critical federal citrus programs including the Citrus Health Response Program (CHRP), the HLB Multi-Agency Coordination (HLB MAC), and an additional $1 million in federal funding for the new citrus breeding program.

Local officials say the House Appropriations Committee has included additional funding for citrus breeding research to develop and evaluate high-quality, superior citrus selections for use in citrus-producing regions and to evaluate rootstock and scion materials where citrus is commercially grown for the fresh fruit market.

What exactly does this all mean for Fresno County and surrounding areas?

The California program is an expansion of the existing national USDA ARS citrus breeding program located in Florida.

Officials say the Florida and California breeding programs along with the continued efforts of the University of California citrus breeding program at UC Riverside will work together to deliver the best results for California citrus growers in the nearer future.

“On behalf of the industry, we are appreciative of the Committee and our Congressional leaders for their commitment to fully developing this program and look forward to finding solutions to the issues California citrus growers are faced with every day,” said CCM President and CEO Casey Creamer.

This additional funding comes after Congress provided $1 million during the current fiscal year to establish the citrus breeding program at the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) field station in Parlier.

Officials say the new California citrus breeding program will identify new citrus varieties that are best suited for changing climatic pressures such as drought, consumer taste preferences, and resistance to pests and diseases.

Creamer says 90% of the fresh citrus in the United States comes from California with 80% of that coming from Fresno County through Kern County so the program will play a huge importance to agriculture, across the nation and right here in the Central Valley.