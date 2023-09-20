MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mammoth Lakes Tourism (MLT) announced a new fundraising campaign committed to cleaning up the region’s lakes in partnership with Clean Up The Lake (CUTL).

Officials say every dollar raised over the next four years (up to $100,000) will be matched by MLT.

Starting this week, volunteers from CUTL will be initiating a full-scale cleanup and aquatic

invasive species survey of Lake George’s 2-mile circumference working with volunteer scuba

divers, free divers, and kayakers to remove fishing debris, plastic pollution and understand other

threats to the environment.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working in the Mammoth Lakes Basin this fall,” said CUTL

Founder & Executive Director Colin West. “There is a widespread litter problem that has been

ignored for decades in freshwater lakes all across the Sierra, and action is necessary to ensure

the future protection of the region’s most valuable resource.”

Over the next four years, CUTL will also be working alongside MLT to engage with visitors and

the local community to increase education and further volunteer efforts towards the issues at hand.



“Our investment in this program is a commitment to the natural resources that make this place

so special,” said MLT Executive Director, John Urdi. “Not only will this work have an immediate

impact on our pristine mountain lakes, but it will also highlight the importance of protecting the

places we play, both for visitors, and locals alike. There is a big impact on our environment that

is happening just below the surface. Much of this litter is out of sight and therefore, out of mind.”

Donations can be made via GoFundMe and for more information about Clean Up The Lake and for volunteer opportunities, click here.