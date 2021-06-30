10 days left in the countdown to the crown: Exclusive look into interviews with the judges

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — During the preliminary competition of Miss California, CBS47 had exclusive access to the contestants’ interviews with the judges talking about their social impact initiative and follow-up questions.

The first three contestants were:

Elizabeth Sartuche: Miss Orange County

Monica Waldau: Miss Strawberry Grove

Madison Cornyell: Miss Canyon Hills

There are two preliminary competitions where candidates compete in onstage interviews talking about their social impact initiative (15%), talent (35%), and red carpet evening wear (15%). Prior to these competitions, each candidate had a 10-minute press conference-style interview with the judges, weighted at 35%.

Scores from the preliminary competitions and the interviews were tallied. Based on this, the candidates were trimmed from 31 to the top ten semi-finalists plus one “people’s choice winner” from online voting, making for a top 11.

