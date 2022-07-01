MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – No need for wine lovers to travel to the coast or desert for some great vino. Signs throughout Madera County are pointing people to the Madera Wine Trail.

“What is cool is they take their twist on it and do the best they can to showcase the vineyard where the grapes come from. And make wines that are unique and representative of the area,” said Shayne Vetter, Winemaker at Toca Madera Winery.

Toca Madera is just one of nine wineries on the trail with more experimental and truer wines to the Central Valley.

Vetter said their 2018 Tempranillo is creating a buzz in wine industry.

One sip from Papagni Wines and you will think their red is imported from Italy.

Winemaker Melissa Smith says their Alicante Bouschet is made from grapes specific to Madera County.

“It is a big bold dark fruit. It is one of the only grapes that have red meat and red juice. So, it is very hard to make a rosé out of it. It is fun. Plus, its ages for a very long time,” she said.

One path of the Madera Wine Trial will take you up into the hills of Oakhurst.

The owners of Idle Hour Winery call their winery a one stop shop, they also have a hotel, The Queen’s Inn by The River.

“We have five acres where they can just relax and be a bit more isolated. We have now a restaurant, eating, entertainment and our wine bar. We offer yoga on site weekly,” Anna Marie Dos Remedios, Winemaker at Idle Hour Winery.

Dos Remedios is also the co-owner with Deb Payne. The pair also own Queen’s Inn.

If your palate still craves wines made outside of Central California, San Joaquin Winery will save you the three-hour drive out of the valley.

In addition to their gold medal winning Sparkling Moscato, they have wines from all over the golden state.

“We bring in wines from Sonoma, Monterey, Paso Robles, and Madera. So, we have a little bit of everything from Northern California down to the Central Coast,” said Miguel Sanchez, San Joaquin Winery.

For a list of hours, prices and event of each winery check out The Madera Wine Trail’s website: