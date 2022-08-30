FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giant prehistoric creatures are roaming around the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

It may sound like a theme park in Central America with cloned dinosaurs, but it is pretty darn close.

Zoorassic Park is a limited-time exhibit featuring larger, life-like animatronic dinosaurs for an immersive experience.

“The cool thing about these dinosaurs that they are very accurate. It is very, very close to what they would look like if you went back to the pre-historic era,” said Emily Valdez, Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Nearly two dozen giant reptiles including the tyrannosaurus rex and triceratops, move, breath and roar as you roam around their natural habitat.

You will feel like you traveled back in time by millions and millions of years.

“We really try to do a good job of keeping the grounds purposely unkept, kind of immersive. I think that it is really unique in that way,” said Valdez.

At every single dinosaur you will find some fun facts that you can learn about that specific reptile.

An information display shows you what part of the world the dinosaur might have been living in.

“As well as what you would look like next to it. So, we have a little fun scale to show you how tiny you would be if we were here when the dinosaurs were,” Valez added.

Aspiring paleontologists grab your safari gear now.

Zoorassic Park goes extinct on September 5th.

For a link on ticket prices and hours for Zoorassic Park, go to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s website.