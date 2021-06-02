Destination California: Walk on the wild side in Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. (KSWB) – Just southeast of San Diego is the city of Alpine – with hiking, local eateries a and a place to walk on the wild side.

If you thought the San Diego Zoo was the only place to meet exotic animals, well this next stop is sure to surprise you.

Here in the quaint town of Alpine, California, you can’t venture far without someone telling you about the famous baked goods at Crobean Cafe and Bakery.

“I’m here every night every single day, everything is fresh-baked when we open the door at 5:30 things are literally just out of the oven.”

Everything’s fresh and free of preservatives.

Croissants are key and the base for many of the breakfast specialties on the menu.

“It’s not meant to last, it’s meant to be eaten right away.”

One of the owners is from France and is bringing his culinary expertise to locals and visitors alike.

Tucked in the Cuyamaca Mountains, it’s the perfect spot for pre or post-hike, or in some situations – checking out the local animal sanctuary.

And after you’ve fueled up for the day you can grab a different type of fuel – up close and personal with a zebra.

The Children’s Nature Retreat sits on 20-acres of land. They do private tours, field trips, and every animal has a story.



“We have about 145 different animals…this will be their best life possible….we have a variety of different animals.”

Also on site – a maze built out of 345 olive trees that are growing and ready for kids to enjoy.

From exotic animals to farm favorites, the Children’s Nature Retreat is a unique environment where you get to interact with these animals unlike any other.



“What I want them to learn is how to behave with animals..that’s what we are really for.”