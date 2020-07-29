Destination California: Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. (KGET) — Destination California travels take us to Santa Barbara County for a look at the rich history of tourist attraction of Solvang.

“It was primary a farming community up until 1955 when our founders went to Disneyland and designed Solvang after main street,” said Visit Santa Ynez Valley CEO Shelby Sim.

The Danish town is lined with many shops, restaurants, ice cream parlors and the renowned Burkholms Bakery. Established in 1951, the bakery serves pastries to tourists in-person and afar via their online shop.

Solvang’s visitor count has increased over the years as wine, and roads as clear as the valley’s skies draw in tourists.

“It’s very open,” said Sim. “It’s a relaxing luxury type of feel.”

It’s also easy to get to. If you’re traveling from Bakersfield or Los Angeles it’s just over a two-hour scenic drive through the Santa Ynez Valley.

