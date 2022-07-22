FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mansion just outside of the city of Fresno was not supposed to be a luxury home.

When you walk into this estate in Fresno County, you will be greeted with a “We welcome you to Kearney Mansion.”

The French Renaissance style home will have you in aww of what it is and what it could have been.

“When you come to Kearney Park and you come to the mansion, it is important to understand this was never intended to be M. Theo Kearney’s mansion,” said Elizabeth Laval, Fresno County Historical Society.

The developer and farmer from England had something bigger in mind, a castle to call his own right in the middle of California’s Central Valley.

“He passed away on his way back to Europe. Long before he ever anticipated being gone. Because he did not get to build this castle,” said Laval.

It would have been the heart of a complex that included existing houses, stores, and offices for his employees.

The present-day mansion was intended to be a caretaker’s lodge.

Kearney planned to live in the house until his castle was built. But he only lived there for a few years until his death in 1906.

Over a century later 75% of the original light fixtures and furnishings, such as the desk in Kearney’s office, are still part of the home.

“Some things like the carpet had to be reproduced because they just did not make it. But a lot of the wallpaper, cracks and all are original,” said Laval.

Behind the three-story mansion is a servants’ quarters with a kitchen for the staff and the main house.

The turn of the 19th century home obviously did not have central air conditioning, so Kearney had a solid idea on how keep it cool from triple digit heat.

“Mr. Kearney did not really want to suffer through the Fresno summers here. So, he used adobe. But instead of one layer of adobe, he put two,” Laval pointed out.

Those adobe bricks are at the foundation of Kearney’s legacy.

For links on tours and events at Kearney Mansion visit Fresno County Historical Society.