Destination California: Hidden gems of Napa Valley

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway with the girls, or a vacation with the whole family – Napa Valley has something to offer.

On this edition of Destination California, we check out the hidden gems of Napa.

There are many ways to travel through the miles of scenery beautiful Napa Valley offers.

You might already know about the wine train, but the hidden gem is the open-air Napa Valley wine trolley.

It’s the perfect designated driver for bachelorette parties or a mother-daughter weekend. You get views of the valley and the vineyard and can even smell the fermentation and other aromas coming from the vineyards themselves.

Make friends with your fellow riders as you wind through historic parts of the valley and enjoy lunch at one of the three winery stops along the way.

That’s including the family-owned Whitehall Lane Winery.

It’s just one of the nearly 400 wineries that call Napa home.

This particular boutique vineyard has been around for decades.

Known for their red wines, you get a five-taste tour.

You and the crew can sip your way through the barrel room and take selfies among the rows of merlot vines.

The trolley will eventually drop you back off at the Oxbow Public Market.

Settled right along the Napa River and just blocks from downtown it’s the perfect place to stop for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Of course wine and cheese are always on the menu, but the one-stop shop is filled with 22 merchants selling everything from ice cream to alcohol.

A large outdoor dining deck covered in shade lets you sip your drink while enjoying the view.

A short walk from the market will land you in downtown Napa, a hub of restaurants, art galleries, and hotels like the Andaz.

The rustic rooms scream relaxation, while the second floor Mercantile Lounge offers guests some fresh air.

It’s open from 4-10 for drinks and bar bites and live music is on hand Wednesdays and Fridays.

Now if you happen to bring along the kiddos – plan a stop at the Di Rosa Museum of Contemporary Art.

The 400-acre property is located just off Highway 121.

Surrounded by vineyards and nestled along a lake lies a large sculpture garden and two galleries.

This summer, Di Rosa will offer its first-ever kids camp, giving you and the kids a reason to visit Napa Valley again and again.