Destination California: Explore 90 acres of fun at Jellystone Park in Lodi

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re looking to take the family camping, fishing or swimming, you don’t have to go too far from Sacramento.

Jellystone Park in Lodi is the only place near Sacramento where you can find over 300 campsites next to a water park, a marina, a golf course and a giant Yogi Bear.

Jellystone Park is that perfect summer getaway to make long-lasting family memories.

To cover this 90-acre campground, FOX40’s Melanie Townsend turned to an expert in the field.

Patrick Glover started with a friendly welcome and began the tour with a look at one of the park’s 88 cabins.

“We are going to check out our Delta Deluxe Plus Cabin over here,” Glover said. “This is glamping at its finest.”

These cabins come with a full kitchen, bathroom, bunk beds, TVs, a master suite and an upper floor for the kiddos. The cozy cabin also has an outdoor hot tub, grill and a fantastic view of a brand-new water park.

Up next on the tour is one of the park’s most popular locations, Jellystone Marina.

One of the fantastic things about Jellystone Park is you can take your pontoon boat or your fishing boat out on the Delta and go as far as Sacramento or even San Francisco.

July is one of the park’s busiest times of the year. Between 3,000 to 4,000 people will set up camp over the holiday weekend, and they’ll have plenty of activities ready for them.

“July still falls under our Under the Sea theme, so we have a mermaid coming in,” Glover explained. “We have a bubble parade, and we have a lot of Fourth of July golf cart parades and Fourth of July crafts.”

In other words, it’s pretty hard to get bored at Jellystone Park. There’s no shortage of things to do for the young and the young at heart.

“From 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., we are just packed full of activities that families look forward to,” Glover said.

Melanie Townsend’s favorite activity at Jellystone Park is getting out of the heat and into the lazy river.

Jellystone Park has so many great things to do for both kids and adults, making it another great destination in California.

This Fourth of July weekend is completely booked. The good news is families can start planning a trip for the next Independence Day or this upcoming Labor Day weekend.