FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The craft beer scene is growing in popularity in Downtown Fresno.

Follow the path of Downtown Fresno’s Ale Trail and you will end up in the heart of the Brewery District.

“I feel like every brewer and every brewery has a different style and a different approach to things,” said Lupe Saldana of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company.

Come for the variety of beer but stay for the entertainment, food, and the vibe of a good time.

“The goal is to have the brewery district be a destination in itself. Instead of someone saying I am going down to Full Circle, or I am going down to Tioga or down to a specific business. They just say I am going to go down to the Brewery District.”

You could call Full Circle Brewing and Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company the founding fathers of Fresno’s Brewery District. Both sit along Fulton Street between Inyo and Mono Streets within walking distance of each other, serving up suds that have a unique twist.

“Even if you are not into beer, you can say ‘Oh I like fruity flavors or I like more coffee flavors’. Something roasty, or something lighter, or something more full body. We try to have something on the menu that caters to everybody. So that is what makes it a more approachable space,” said Saldana.

Tioga is known for their classic favorites that include Half Dome and General Sherman IPA. But in recent years their slushies served with alcohol are creating a buzz.

Live events with local bands and a large variety of food trucks attract big crowds to Tioga’s Beer Garden.

The philosophy of good times is the same down the street at Full Circle. They have a stage for bands indoors. On the outside the back patio gives you the feeling of hanging out in the backyard of a friend’s house.

Full Circle is working on recipes for their soon-to-debut food truck but the recipes for their Illa Vanilla, Juicy IPA and Mango Bomb keep people coming back.

“So, we try to add fruit and flavors that people are already familiar with. That makes it a lot more approachable. We hear it all the time, ‘I do not like beer, but I like this beer’,” said Adam Band.

Cheers to great brews at places where everybody knows your name.

For links on events and hours in the brewery district check out Full Circle Brewing and Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company websites.