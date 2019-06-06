Cybersafe Parent Program

The Internet has become a necessary part of life. And why not? There is a lot of great information to be had there. It’s like the Netsmartz Video Julie’s Journey, which says: “It’s a tool that has to be used properly.” Turning your child loose on the Internet without any guidance or instruction is like giving them the keys to your car and never giving them a driving lesson. They could figure it out; but at what cost? Sometimes, it is at the cost of their life. There are some tips that are important measures to help protect your child.