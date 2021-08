FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police confirmed Wednesday that a person had been shot in the parking lot of Fashion Fair mall in Fresno.

According to Fresno Police, officers from the HEAT (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) team tracked a stolen Range Rover to the Fashion Fair parking lot. When the officers approached the suspects, they attempted to flee, and according to investigators, the suspect's vehicle struck other vehicles in the parking lot.