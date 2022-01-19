You don’t have to be a genius to open a bottle of wine with Cork Genius

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A crew of retail thieves was arrested after stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store and leading officers on a high-speed chase in Southern California, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, officials say four suspects stole an estimated $72,000 in merchandise from a Lululemon store in the neighborhood of Studio City in Los Angeles.