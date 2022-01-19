You don’t have to be a genius to open a bottle of wine with Cork Genius

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cork Genius is the smart way to open wine. Created by a team tired of the wine snobbery and ineffective tools available, they set out to determine how to design an easier method to open a bottle of wine. The result had them turning to science, blending chemistry and physics. They used a needle to pierce the cork and injected air underneath, causing it to pop out easily and quickly. Thus, Cork Genius was born. Brilliant!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am